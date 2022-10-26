Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 10/27-Breakfast Biscuit

Friday 10/28-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 10/31-Mini Cinnies

Tuesday 11/1-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 11/2-Mini Pancakes

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 10/27-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Friday 10/28-Stromboli, Chef Salad, French Fries, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Monday 10/31-Korean Taco Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Broccoli, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 11/1-Baked Pork Chop, Chicken Tender Salad, Southern Turnip Greens, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 11/2-Red Beans and Rice, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Green Beans, Yam Patties, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

*menus are subject to change

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 10/27-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/28-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/31-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/1-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/2-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 10/27-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/28-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/31-Chili Dog, Whole Kernel Corn, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, French Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/1-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/2-Ham and Cheese on Hoagie, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 10/27-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/28-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/31-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/1-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/2-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 10/27-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/28-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/31-Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Seasoned Lima Beans, Garden Salad with Dressing, Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/1-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/2-Barbeque Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Rolls, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 10/27-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 10/28- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 10/31- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/1-Grits, Toast and Eggs, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 11/2-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 10/27-Red Beans & Rice, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Broccoli, Cornbread, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Fri. 10/28-Bacon Cheeseburger, Corndog, French Fries, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 10/31-Pulled Pork on Sub, Meatball Sub, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/1-Chili Con Carne, Chef Salad, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Glazed Carrots, Kidney Beans, Saltine Crackers, Sliced Peaches, Milk

Wed. 11/2-Salisbury Steak, Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Seasoned Green Beans, Yeast Rolls, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments