Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 10/27-Breakfast Biscuit
Friday 10/28-Sausage Biscuit
Monday 10/31-Mini Cinnies
Tuesday 11/1-Cheese Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 11/2-Mini Pancakes
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Thursday 10/27-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie
Friday 10/28-Stromboli, Chef Salad, French Fries, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Monday 10/31-Korean Taco Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Broccoli, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 11/1-Baked Pork Chop, Chicken Tender Salad, Southern Turnip Greens, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie
Wednesday 11/2-Red Beans and Rice, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Green Beans, Yam Patties, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
*menus are subject to change
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thurs. 10/27-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 10/28-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 10/31-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/1-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/2-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 10/27-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 10/28-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 10/31-Chili Dog, Whole Kernel Corn, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, French Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/1-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/2-Ham and Cheese on Hoagie, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Thurs. 10/27-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 10/28-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 10/31-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/1-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/2-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 10/27-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 10/28-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 10/31-Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Seasoned Lima Beans, Garden Salad with Dressing, Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/1-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/2-Barbeque Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Rolls, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thur. 10/27-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 10/28- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 10/31- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 11/1-Grits, Toast and Eggs, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Wed. 11/2-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thur. 10/27-Red Beans & Rice, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Broccoli, Cornbread, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Fri. 10/28-Bacon Cheeseburger, Corndog, French Fries, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 10/31-Pulled Pork on Sub, Meatball Sub, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 11/1-Chili Con Carne, Chef Salad, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Glazed Carrots, Kidney Beans, Saltine Crackers, Sliced Peaches, Milk
Wed. 11/2-Salisbury Steak, Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Seasoned Green Beans, Yeast Rolls, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments