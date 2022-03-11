Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 11/3-French Toast Sticks

Friday 11/4-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 11/7-Frudel

Tuesday 11/8-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 11/9-Breakfast Smoothie

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 11/3-Chicken Fajita Potato, Chicken Fajita Salad, Green Peas, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Friday 11/4-Turkey Cheese Hoagie, Chef Salad, Raw Veggies/Ranch, Tater Tots, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Monday 11/7-Walking Tacos, Taco Salad, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Tuesday 11/8-Chicken Noodle Soup/Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tender Salad, French Fries, Baked Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 11/9-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Mexicali Corn, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Jell-O

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 11/3-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/9-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/3-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/4-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/7-Pepperoni Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/9-Hot Dog, Tuna Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 11/3-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/9-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/3-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/4-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/7-Pepperoni Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/9-Hot Dog, Tuna Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 11/3-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 11/4- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 11/7- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/8-Grits, Toast and Eggs, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 11/9-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 11/3-Cheesy Chicken over Rice, Chef Salad, Broccoli or Mixed Veggies, Sweet Potato w/Margarin, Texas Toast, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk

Fri. 11/4-Chili Dog, Ham & Cheese Croissant, French Fries, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Fresh Orange, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 11/7-Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/8-John Wayne SW Dip, Chef Salad, Lima Beans, Glazed Carrots, Tortilla Chips, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wed. 11/9-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Greens, Cornbread, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk