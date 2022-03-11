Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 11/3-French Toast Sticks
Friday 11/4-Sausage Biscuit
Monday 11/7-Frudel
Tuesday 11/8-Cheese Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 11/9-Breakfast Smoothie
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Thursday 11/3-Chicken Fajita Potato, Chicken Fajita Salad, Green Peas, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Friday 11/4-Turkey Cheese Hoagie, Chef Salad, Raw Veggies/Ranch, Tater Tots, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Monday 11/7-Walking Tacos, Taco Salad, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Tuesday 11/8-Chicken Noodle Soup/Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tender Salad, French Fries, Baked Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Wednesday 11/9-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Mexicali Corn, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Jell-O
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thurs. 11/3-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/9-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/3-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/4-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/7-Pepperoni Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/9-Hot Dog, Tuna Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Thurs. 11/3-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/9-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/3-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/4-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/7-Pepperoni Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/9-Hot Dog, Tuna Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thur. 11/3-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 11/4- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 11/7- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 11/8-Grits, Toast and Eggs, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Wed. 11/9-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thur. 11/3-Cheesy Chicken over Rice, Chef Salad, Broccoli or Mixed Veggies, Sweet Potato w/Margarin, Texas Toast, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk
Fri. 11/4-Chili Dog, Ham & Cheese Croissant, French Fries, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Fresh Orange, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 11/7-Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 11/8-John Wayne SW Dip, Chef Salad, Lima Beans, Glazed Carrots, Tortilla Chips, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Wed. 11/9-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Greens, Cornbread, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk