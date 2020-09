Addison, a fourth grader, and Anslee Massey, a second grader, stand in the front of the campus’ flagpole on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Addison’s shirt reads, “A piece of my heart is deployed.” The campus remembered the men and women who gave their life on 9/11, as well as those on the frontlines who continue to defend the freedoms of the United States of America. Submitted Photo