Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington is shown picking up supplies donated by the NCA Honor Society and Student Council. Patrons donated cases of water, coffee, filters, sugar, creamer and coffee pots for dispatch and the sheriff’s office. This is in conjunction with giving back to our community first responders. Thank you for your service! From left to right: Melanie Hamrick (Honor Society Sponsor), Braxton Kelly, Colby Hollingsworth, Lee Hollingsworth, Joedy Pennington (Sheriff), Brooklyn Ellis, Belle Hollingsworth, Ashley Barrett, Asten Russell and Ashley Smith. NCA photo