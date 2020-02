Newton County School

Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, February 10

Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.

LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,