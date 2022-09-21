The Newton Police Department is investigating a series of incidents where gun shots were fired and property was damaged last week. Assistant Police Chief Johnny Martin confirmed there were no deaths or reported injuries in these events. The first occurred on Friday night when an occupied truck was struck by bullets. The second event occurred early Saturday morning. In this incident, an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle were struck. Shots also struck an unoccupied vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Martin declined to give further details on the incident citing an ongoing investigation of several persons of interest. “At this time, my main concern is safety for all our citizens. I don’t want to see anyone hurt,” Martin said.

Upon completion of the investigation, more details will be revealed, said Martin.