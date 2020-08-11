hirley Estes Harrison

Services for Ms. Shirley Estes Harrison were held at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church Monday, June 22, 2020. Burial will be in church cemetery. Bro. Gary Rivers and Bro. Ron Harrison will officiate.

Visitation was held 10:00-11:00 am at the church prior to the service.

Survivors include two sons, Tod D. wife LaDonna of Decatur and Glen E. and wife dawn of Little Rock; grandchildren, Heather Ferguson, Travis Roebuck, Nicole Bishop and husband Matthew, Lacye Linton and husband Matthew, Delton Harrison and Heston Harrison; and great-grandchildren: Gracyn Ferguson, Meredith Bishop, Wyatt Sprague.

Ms. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of fifty five years: Roger K. Harrison.

