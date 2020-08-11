Wilmer J. James, Jr.

Wilmer J. James, Jr., age 82 a native of Union, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to attend Graveside services at 2:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park on Monday, August 10, 2020 with Rev. David Jett officiating. A visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12:30pm until 1:30pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.

He was born on November 17, 1937 to the late Wilmer J. James, Sr and Lucille L. Swales James. Wilmer was a graduate of Union High School (1955), East Central Community College (Associate of Arts in Engineering), and Mississippi State University (Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering). Recognized with distinction as Community College All American at East Central Community College and was as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at MSU during college years. In 2006, East Central Community College honored him as an inductee into the Athletic Hall of Fame at East Central Community College. Wilmer enjoyed a 41+ years career at the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) retiring in 2000 as a Special Projects Administrator-Operations.

He was preceded in death by his, paternal grandparents, Henry Grady and Mary Maude Staton James; maternal grandparents William Henry and Bessie Hooper Swales; and his former wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Smith James.

Left to cherish Wilmer’s memory, wife Shirley Jackson James; stepson Steve Davis (Jodi) and children (John, Ashlynne, Layton); stepdaughter Jennifer Davis (Mike) Stover and children (David, Keith, Summer, Mathew, Taylor, Megan) ; sister Judi James (Jack) Kramer; nephew Kevin (Julie) Thames and children (Conner, Tyler, Anna Kathryn); nephew Corey Thames and children (Peyton, Jonathan); uncle Harold (Buddy) James ; aunts Rose Swales and Lib Swales; Numerous and loved cousins and friends.

The family thanks the Highland Home and PAX Hospice staff for their loving care.

Wilmer lived an honorable life and was loved and well respected by all who knew him. He was a member of Crossgates Baptist Church where he helped people in need through the Benevolence Ministry, Home Bound Ministry, and was an active member of the Prime Timers Senior Adult Group. He also shared his professional expertise serving on the MDOT Arbitration Committee in his retirement years. He loved his Lord, his family, his many friends and his MSU Bulldogs. To honor Wilmer, and if you chose to attend services, please feel free to wear an MSU shirt or collegiate team shirt of your choice (EXCEPT OLE MISS) as he was most comfortable surrounded by MSU football memorabilia and wearing his collegiate shirts.

Expressions of sympathy memorial donations in his honor are welcome at any charity of your choice.

You may share condolences at wwww.ottandlee.com.

Paid Obituary