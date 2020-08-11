Loyd L. Little

Mr. Loyd L. Little, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Graveside services Mr. Loyd L. Little will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Newton County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Justin Chaney officiating. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601)635-3200

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Eva “Dedo” Little; daughter, Wanda Rainer (Jimmy); grandson, Travis Rainer (Raylene); granddaughter, Jamie Mazingo (Michael); great-grandchildren: Matthew Rainer (Braiden), Brandon Tatum, Tylere Heidelberg, Zachary Rainer, Nathaniel Rainer, Brent Heidelberg, Logan Heidelberg, and T.J. Rainer; sister, Christine Little and brother M.C. Little (Linda).

He was preceded in death by his parents: Marcus and Louisa Little; sisters: Lillie Mae Harvey, Opal Marcy, Reedie Lou Murphy, and Annie Bell Elmore.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Rainer, Zachary Rainer, Nathaniel Rainer, Brent Heidelberg, Logan Heidelberg, and T.J. Rainer.

Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Tatum and Tylere Heidelberg.

Paid obituary