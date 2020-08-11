Norman Etsel Snowden

Norman Etsel Snowden (“Pap-Paw”) 92, of Hickory, MS, formerly of Martin, MS. entered his eternal life on August 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to conduct a graveside service at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:30 AM. Newton County Funeral Home-North is in charge of arrangements, (601)635-3200.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was blessed by the love of his family. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In his early adult life he worked in two different manufacturing plants until he was appointed Postmaster of the Collinsville, MS Post Office in 1963 where he served as the Postmaster for 27 years.

His love of the Lord always shined through to others as he went about his daily professional and personal life. He loved spending time with family and friends playing dominoes, card games and enjoying good food and fellowship. He also enjoyed farming and could often be found on one of his tractors both day and night.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mildred Warren Snowden, father, William Ance Snowden, mother, Erie Harrison Snowden, and brother, William E. Snowden.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Snowden, Hickory, MS, son, David (Kathy) Snowden, Nashville, TN; grandson, Ryan (Selena) Snowden, Tallahassee, Fl.; great-grandchildren, Walker, Brantley & Landyn Snowden, Tallahassee, FL. His extended family includes daughters Brenda (Jimmy) Garrison, Carol (Dan) Gardner, Newton Ms. and son, Keith Guillory, Saco, Maine, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Johnathon Boutwell, I. D. Herrington, Sidney Cook, Chris Nutt, Greg Boggan and Mason Garrison.

Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.

Paid obituary