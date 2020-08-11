Helen Duke

Helen Duke, age 96, passed away on August 8, 2020.

Helen was born in Marengo County, AL to G. B. Phillips and Angie Phillips.

She is survived by her sons: John R. (Jan) Duke, Jr. and Mike (Kathleen) Duke; sisters, Lavonne Matthews, George Ann Gunter, and Peggy Brown; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Duke, Sr., G. B. Phillips (Father), Angie Phillips (Mother), Betty Vance (Daughter), R.G. Phillips (Brother), Doris Henson (Sister), and Sybil Pritchett (Sister).

Services for Helen Duke will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Newton County Memorial Gardens, Newton, MS with Dr. Frank Harmon officiating. Newton County Funeral Home-North is in charge of arrangements. (601)635-3200

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Marfan Foundation.

