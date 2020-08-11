Jessie Lucas Whittle

Jessie Lucas Whittle passed away peacefully on the morning of Aug. 3, at her home in Newton surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving Christian mother who devoted her life to her home and her family. Jessie was born Nov. 30, 1939 in the Newton Hospital. Her parents were J. W. Lucas and Louise Bounds Lucas. She graduated from Newton High School and attended East Central Community College, in Decatur, MS. In 1958, she married Wilmer Whittle and moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he was attending college.

Jessie is survived by her mother, Louise Bounds Lucas; her husband 0f 61 years, Wilmer Whittle; children, Ted Whittle, Douglas Whittle (Leigh Anne), Ellen Prince (Eric); grandchildren; Hunter Whittle (Mary Katheryn), Mary Moore (Kyle), John Whittle, Sam Whittle, Sarah Beth Whittle, Anne Cassidy Haefer (Matt), Rebecca Prince, Paul Prince and five great grandchildren, and her brother Van Lucas.

Mrs. Whittle was preceded in death by her father J. W. Lucas and one grandson, Lucas Whittle.

Mrs. Whittle was raised in the Newton Methodist Church. When she married, she joined the Newton Presbyterian Church so her family could worship together. She was a faithful member of the Newton Presbyterian church for sixty one years.

A graveside service will be held at Newton County Memorial Gardens at Newton County Funeral Home-North in Newton, MS, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Dr. Charles Douglas will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home-North is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Sam Whittle, Hunter Whittle, John Whittle, and Paul Prince.

The family requests memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or Newton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 83, Newton, MS 39345.

Paid obituary