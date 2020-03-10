Services for Mr. Roy Thomas “Tommy” Walters Sr. were held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. George Heath and Bro. James McMillan officiated.

Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Roy Thomas “Tommy” Walters Sr., 75, died on Feb. 29, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Walters of Decatur; son, Roy Thomas Walters Jr. and wife, Carrie Janell, of Lillingtion, NC; six grandchildren, Jamie Walters, Loral Walters, Keelee Walters, Tori Booth, Emily Booth and Ethan Booth; three great-grandchildren, Lily Walters, Landen Walters and Lyndol Walters; mother, Ruby Walters; and sister, Lavern Vilardi of Conroe, TX. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Tommy is preceded in death by his father, O.G. Walters; first wife, Janelle Walters; two brothers, Billy Ray Walters and Toby Walters; and one sister, Sue Wilkerson.

Tommy Walters was very involved in Boy Scouts of America. He spent two years in Troop 46 as a Scout in 1957-1958.He was Cubmaster for Pack 46 from June 1992 until 2001. Many boys got there starting in the Scouting Program under Mr. Tommy. Many of these went on to make Eagle Scouts. In 1994 Mr. Tommy earned the District Merit Award; one of the highest honors a Cubmaster can earn. He also earned the Cubmaster award in 1996, Cub Scouts Award and Order of the Arrow in 1997. He was the Webelos Camp Binachi Program Director in 1996 and 1997. Mr. Tommy was also Co-chairman of the Council Training Staff in 1997.

All of these awards are nice, but Mr. Tommy’s love and support of so many Cub Scouts in Newton County; many of who went on to be Eagle Scouts; is a priceless gift that`s value cannot be measured

Pallbearers were Olin Thomas Sr., Larry Blackburn, Ryan Loper, Gene Comans, Doug Comans, Milton Jordan, Donald Renfrow and Tyler Renfrow.

