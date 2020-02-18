Citizen’s Bank School$tash donates $6,200

The Citizens Bank donates more than $6,200.00 to Local Schools in Newton County through its School$tash debit card program.

The bank donates $.05 every time you use your School$tash debit card in a qualified transaction. Stop by one of our convenient locations and request your free school stash debit card today.

Pictured above, Gail Coker and Melissa Sumrall with The Citizens Bank pictured with Tyler Hansford, Superintendent at Union Public School District; right, Susan Brown with The Citizens Bank pictured with Mike Tucker, Headmaster of Newton County Academy; and below,  Susan Brown with The Citizens Bank pictured with J.O. Amis, Superintendent of Newton County School District.

 

