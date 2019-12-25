Bounds golden wedding anniversary

By PAID ANNOUNCEMENT,
  • 187 reads
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 10:54pm

Glenda Sue and James Bounds, Jr. will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. The couple met in 1969 when they both attended Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian, Mississippi, where James was a long-time member and Glenda Sue sang in the choir. One Sunday evening, the two were the only members to attended weekly Bible study customarily followed by pie and coffee.  They carried on tradition, and six months later they were married.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate 50 years of marriage at a reception.

Sunday, December 29th from 1:00-3:00 pm  

Poplar Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

3416 Airport Road

Newton, Mississippi, 39345

r.s.v.p. theknot.com/glendasueandjames

No gifts, please

David Kelly

