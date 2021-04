The Newton County Lady Cougars won two out of three games and saw their 19-game win streak come to an end. County opened up with week with a 6-1 win over Union before the Lady Cougars fell 9-7 to Enterprise on Tuesday. County finished out the eek with a 16-0 win over Mendenhall on Wednesday. Newton County is now 22-5 on the season and will face Sumrall in the first round of the Class ...