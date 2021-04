The Union Lady Yellowjackets took a dramatic win on Friday to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. Union took two games from Bogue Chitto, winning game one 9-0. The Lady Yellowjackets then needed a walk-off win on Friday to win game two 6-5. Union host St. Patrick on Monday in a 5:30 p.m. contest while the Lady Yellowjackets will travel to St. Patrick on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. An if ...