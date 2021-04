The Sebastopol Lady Bobcats added two more wins in shutout fashion this past week. The Lady Bobcats only allowed one hit on the week as they beat Northeast Lauderdale 12-0 and Philadelphia 16-0. Sebastopol 12, Northeast Lauderdale 0 The Lady Bobcats finished strong and used a no-hit pitching performance to take a shut win over the Class 4A Lady Trojans on Tuesday. After two scoreless ...