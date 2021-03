The Union Lady Yellowjackets won two out of three games last week, including a sweep of division foe Philadelphia. After a 2-0 loss to Sebastopol, Union hammered Philadelphia 15-0 and 18-3 to finish out the week. The Lady Yellowjackets, now 9-2 on the season, will travel to Eupora on Monday and then take on Ethel to finish out the week. Union 15, Philadelphia 0 The Lady Yellowjackets ...