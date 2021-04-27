The Lake Lady Hornets played only one game last week as they prepare for the Class 2A playoffs this week.

The Lady Hornets took a 5-2 win over Morton to beat the Lady Panthers on Senior night.

Lake improves to 22-6 on the season and will take on Puckett in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Lake will travel to Puckett on Monday for a 6 p.m. contest and then host the Lady Wolves on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

The Lady Hornets finished out the regular season with a three-run win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Lake built an early lead, scoring one in the first and third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. Morton scored one in the fifth and sixth.

Lake outhit Morton 9-4 in the contest. Taylor Duncan was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Josie Gibbs was 2-for-3 while Gracie McKee was 2-for-. Kate Gladney doubled and drove in a run. Katlyn Lott also singled and drove in a run.

Kate Gladney started in the circle and pitched five innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two. Duncan pitched the last two innings and gave up one run on three hits while striking out two.