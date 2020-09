The Newton County Academy Lady Generals secured the district championship this past week with a no-hit win at Hebron Christian. After losing 10-3 to rival Sylva Bay on Monday, the Lady Generals beat Hebron Christian 15-0 to secure the district championship. NCA, now 8-13-1 on the season, will advance to the North 3A tournament on Saturday in Senatobia. Robbie Robertson NCA 15, Heb...