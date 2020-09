After a tough start to the season, the Newton County Academy Lady Generals seem to be hitting their stride at the right time under first-year head coach Kelly Alderman. The Lady Generals won two game in the North 2A state tournament this past weekend, beating West Memphis 3-1 and Tunica Academy 4-1 to advance in the winner’s bracket. The Lady Generals, now 11-13-1 on the season, were ...