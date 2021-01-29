The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 fall semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):

CHUNKY

Dean’s List: Bailey Mikelle Skipper

DECATUR

President’s List: Andrew Franklin Dendis

Dean’s List: Kayla Marie Boudreaux

HICKORY

Dean’s List: Alec Havon Ivey, Katilyn Ray Anne Mowdy

LAWRENCE

President’s List: Adryanna Mong-Tuyet Thi Tran

LITTLE ROCK

President’s List: Isaiah D McCoy

NEWTON

President’s List: Marcos Vinicius Aycox, Miracle Murrell

UNION

President’s List: Linda Richelle Smith Alexander, Macy Katherine Lott, Hannah Ashley Payne, Austin B Roebuck

Dean’s List: Raymond Daniel Arreola, Kolt T Hagan, Jasmine Kiara McDonald, James Alastar Spreafico