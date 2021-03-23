ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Fundraiser Returns May 14 to Dancing Rabbit

After a two-year absence due to weather and COVID-19, the East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic is back and raising money for student scholarships. Registration is already underway for the 18th Annual Warrior Golf Classic scheduled for Friday, May 14, on the Azaleas Course of the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the tournament provides participants with a round of golf on one of the state’s best courses, lunch, and an opportunity to win plenty of prizes. There are prizes for the top teams, individual prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin, and plenty of door prizes including a La-Z-Boy recliner.

Proceeds from the tournament support the scholarship program at East Central Community College, and during the last tournament more than $12,000 was raised, according to Maria McLeod, assistant to the vice president for public information and tournament coordinator.

“The yearly success of our golf classic is made possible through the generous support of individuals, businesses and industry in the area. We are grateful for all those, both inside and outside of our district, who take part each year and make this event such a success. We hope to have another great turnout for this year’s tournament,” McLeod said.

The four-person scramble will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with lunch and an awards ceremony at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gold sponsorships are available for $700 and include a four-player team and a hole sponsorship. Individual player registration is $165 per person. Non-playing sponsorships include Food and Beverage for $200 and Holes for $200.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/estore or contact McLeod at mmcleod@eccc.edu or 601-635-6303. The deadline to register is Friday, May 7.

No. 16 Warriors split with Co-Lin

The East Central Community College baseball team has been on a tear through the MACCC with big sweeps over Mississippi Delta and Gulf Coast and a pair of splits with Itawamba and Co-Lin. The impressive play has launched the Warriors to the No. 1 spot in the MACCC with a 13-3 conference record and caught national attention as the team has moved to No. 16 in the latest NJCAA poll. During the winning streak ECCC head coach Neal Holliman also picked up his 400th career win as the Warriors' skipper.

The Warriors run-ruled the Wolves of Co-Lin last night in the first contest of the doubleheader.

Lewis's three hits and three RBIs were team-highs for the Warriors in the win.

The Warriors saw game two slip away early as three Co-Lin runs were plated in the bottom of the second inning. A run on a passed ball got one back in the third, but Co-Lin added one in the third and fourth frames. Boydstun hammered in a run in the top of the fifth for the Warriors' only other score in the contest.

Hayden West (Decatur) took the loss on the bump for the Warriors, while Walker Johnson (Mantee), Miles Miller (Toomsuba), and Gates Pee (Clinton) all threw in relief.

The Warriors are back in Decatur on Saturday, March 27 at 2 and 5 p.m. as the Northeast Tigers come to town. Fans can watch a live stream of the game on the Black channel at eccclive.com/black.