Newton County sends lifters to state meet

Three Newton County girls will be representing the school at the state championship meet after they placed in the South State Meet on Saturday.

Those that qualified for state were:

Nahriah Brown- 1st place 105 lb. weight class

Kennedy Boose- 3rd place 132 lb. weight class

Katelyn Wall- 3rd place 165 lb. weight class

Others who competed in the South State Meet were:

114 lb. weight class- Skyler Patricola

123 lb. weight class- Alli Claire Amis

123 lb. weight class- Kelcei Thomas

148 lb. weight class- Lanie Phillips

181 lb. weight class- Taelyn Nickey

198 lb. weight class- Lexie Usry

The State Championship Meet will be held April 17 at the Jackson Coliseum.

ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Fundraiser Returns May 14 to Dancing Rabbit

After a two-year absence due to weather and COVID-19, the East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic is back and raising money for student scholarships. Registration is already underway for the 18th Annual Warrior Golf Classic scheduled for Friday, May 14, on the Azaleas Course of the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the tournament provides participants with a round of golf on one of the state’s best courses, lunch, and an opportunity to win plenty of prizes. There are prizes for the top teams, individual prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin, and plenty of door prizes including a La-Z-Boy recliner.

Proceeds from the tournament support the scholarship program at East Central Community College, and during the last tournament more than $12,000 was raised, according to Maria McLeod, assistant to the vice president for public information and tournament coordinator.

“The yearly success of our golf classic is made possible through the generous support of individuals, businesses and industry in the area. We are grateful for all those, both inside and outside of our district, who take part each year and make this event such a success. We hope to have another great turnout for this year’s tournament,” McLeod said.

The four-person scramble will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with lunch and an awards ceremony at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gold sponsorships are available for $700 and include a four-player team and a hole sponsorship. Individual player registration is $165 per person. Non-playing sponsorships include Food and Beverage for $200 and Holes for $200.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/estore or contact McLeod at mmcleod@eccc.edu or 601-635-6303. The deadline to register is Friday, May 7.

Lady Warriors get big win on sophomore night

A strong fourth-quarter performance propelled the Lady Warriors of East Central Community College to a victory over the Co-Lin Lady Wolves on sophomore night, 52-45. The win moves the Lady Warriors to 4-9 on the year and wrapped up regular season play.