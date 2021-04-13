Newton County Academy gets big win in tennis

The Newton County Academy tennis team took a much-needed win over the Saints on Saturday.

NCA’s only loss came at girls No. 1 singles where Ashley Barrett lost 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 girls singles, Morgan Herrington won 6-2, 6-3.

In boys singles, Jamie Chapman won 7-6, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Taylor Burt won 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Belle and Lilly Hollingsworth won 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Cayden Alexander and Ayden McDill won by forfeit at the No. 2 spot.

In boys doubles, Zandar Meeks and Reed Terrell won 7-5 (5), 4-6, 10-5 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot while Wesley Chapman and Riley Boswell won 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker as well.

In mixed doubles, Jamie Stamper and Corey Smith won 6-1, 6-1.

Sebastopol earns big win over Pelahatchie

The Sebastopol Bobcats only got in one game last week and took a run-rule victory in the process.

The Bobcats got a three-hit shutout from Bishop Hardin and took a 10-0 win over Pelahatchie on Thursday.

The Bobcats have a big week ahead with a key division series with Stringer. On Tuesday, Sebastopol travels to Stringer and on Friday the Red Devils will make the return trip.

The Bobcats got a big day out of Ethan Boleware and took a five-inning, shutout win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

The Bobcats scored three in the first, one in the third and fifth and five in the fourth.

Sebastopol had nine hits and took advantage of nine walks in the contest. Boleware was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and I’ve RBIs. Bishop Hardin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Jacob Williams was 2-for-4 with a double. Cy Mooney singled, walked twice and scored two runs Devin Jones and Jess Johnson each walked twice and drove in a run.

Hardin started on the mound and pitched all five innings, giving up just three hits while striking out six.

ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Fundraiser Returns May 14 to Dancing Rabbit

Registration is already underway for the 18th Annual Warrior Golf Classic scheduled for Friday, May 14, on the Azaleas Course of the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

Proceeds from the tournament support the scholarship program at East Central Community College, and during the last tournament more than $12,000 was raised.

The four-person scramble will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with lunch and an awards ceremony at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gold sponsorships are available for $700 and include a four-player team and a hole sponsorship. Individual player registration is $165 per person. Non-playing sponsorships include Food and Beverage for $200 and Holes for $200.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/estore or contact McLeod at mmcleod@eccc.edu or 601-635-6303. The deadline to register is Friday, May 7.