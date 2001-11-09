East Central Community College has announced plans for the distribution of tickets to the Warriors three home football games this fall in Bailey Stadium on the campus in Decatur, as well as tickets to the three away games.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend each game as required by Executive Order 1519 signed Aug. 20 by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. The order limits attendance to 25 percent of stadium capacity, in addition to other restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 1519 means that about 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend each home game in Bailey Stadium.

ECCC will reserve an allotment of tickets for family members of the football team, cheerleading squad, and Wall O’ Sound Marching Band to purchase online. There will also be an allotment of tickets for ECCC students and employees with valid college ID, and information about the distribution of those tickets will be communicated by campus email.

All Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference members will allot 160 tickets for visiting teams for each football game this fall.

All other fans are encouraged to purchase a three-game home season ticket package for $25. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.eccc.edu/estore. There is a limit of two home season ticket packages per person. Tickets may be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays from the main Athletics Department Office in Brackeen-Wood Gym located adjacent to Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus.