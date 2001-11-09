The 2019-20 East Central Community College women’s soccer team has been recognized with the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award after compiling a team GPA of 3.48 last year.

The United Soccer Coaches annually honors college soccer teams that achieve a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The organization is the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.

The ECCC women’s soccer team also received the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletics Association Academic Honorable Mention award.