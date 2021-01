WR: Jaheim Johnson, Sr., 5-7, 140, Sebastopol

Why he’s here: The senior was a standout two-way player for the Bobcats this season.

On offense, Johnson had 44 catches for 751 yards with six TDs.

On defense, Johnson had 46 solo tackles and 46 assists with six interceptions. Johnson was a first-team Class 1A All-state selection on defense at safety for the Bobcats.