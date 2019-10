‪‬Union 27, Stringer 0‬

‪Newton County 0, Quitman 6‬

‪NCA 7, Slyva Bay 28‬

‪Newton 0, Scott Central 55‬

‪Lake 0, Philadelphia 24‬

‪ECCC 5, MS Gulf Coast 12‬

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.

LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,