County one series win away from State Finals

The Newton County Lady Cougars continued their march toward Freedom Ridge Park as they won four games last week, beating Poplarville and Florence by a combined score of 76-17.

On Tuesday, Newton County swept Florence in two games, winning 21-2 an 14-1. On Thursday, the Lady Cougars hammered Poplarville 22-12 and 19-2.

Newton County, now 29-3 on the season, will advance to face Lawrence County on Tuesday in the Class II semifinals. Amory and South Pontotoc are playing in the other semifinal contest.

County 19, Poplarville 2

The Lady Cougars needed just three innings to dispose of Poplarville in Game 1 of the series on Thursday.

County scored five in the first, 10 in the second and four in the third. Poplarville scored one in the first and third innings.

County had 20 hits in the contest with eight multiple hitters, seven home runs and five doubles.

Shelby Anderson was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs to lead the way. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs scored. Britany Thomas was 2-for-2 with a double, homer and three runs scored while Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-2 with home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Landree Amis was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs while Karlye Tolbird was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lanie Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lorren Ivey was also 2-for-2 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Newton County 22, Poplarville 12

The Lady Cougars had 22 hits and took the series with a six-inning, run-rule victory on Thursday.

Poplarville scored three runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings while County scored four in the first, fifth and sixth innings. The Lady Cougars scored five in the second and fourth innings.

County had 26 hits in the contest with nine home runs.

Brittany Thomas was 4-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs while Landree Amis was 5-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Katelyn Gipson was 4-for-5 with two home runs, four run scored and four RBIs. Shelby Anderson was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs. Lorren Ivey and Lanie Phillips were also 2-for-4 in the game.

Newton County 14, Florence 1

The Lady Cougars scored 11 runs in the first two innings and took a five-inning run-rule victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Tuesday.

County scored six in the first and five in the second and finished off the game with three in the fourth.

County had 14 hits in the game with seven extra base hits. Lorren Ivey was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Landree Amis was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Brittany Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Casey Dube also had a double while Katelyn Gipson and Lanie Phillips each had a home run.

Natalie Lampton pitched four innings and gave up one run on five hits while Gipson pitched one scoreless inning.

Newton County 21, Florence 2

The Lady Cougars scored 12 in the first inning and cruised to a five-inning victory and a series sweep.

After scoring 12 in the first, the Lady Cougars scored five in the third and four in the fourth.

County had 23 hits and took advantage of eight errors with eight extra base hits.

Brittany Thomas was 2-for-2 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Shelby Anderson was also 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two runs scored while Katelyn Jackson was also 2-for-2. Natalie Lampson was 2-for-3 while Mandarie Leach had a triple and drove in four runs. Katelyn Gipson, Haley McDowell and Katelyn Wall each scored two runs apiece.

Lampton pitched all five innings and gave up two unearned runs on five hits