ECCC picks up women’s win over Hinds

The East Central Community College women’s tennis team earned a 5-4 win over the No. 25 ranked Hinds Community College Lady Eagles, while the ECCC men fell short in their quest for the season’s first victory in a 6-3 loss to the No. 24 Hinds men.

“It was a great team victory for our women,” said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. “We dug deep against No. 25 Hinds. We were down after the doubles but regrouped for the win.

“It was a tough loss for the men. They are knocking on the door for that first win.”

EC’s Alexis Tindall of Newton County Academy and Caylee Grace Yarborough lost to Madison Curtis/Anna Hayden Taylor, 8-6; and EC’s Julia Johnston and Sara Mazzella of Newton County Academy defeated Jordan Warren/Courtney Buffington, 8-2

Bethany Wellerman out of Newton County Academy beat Taylor, 6-1, 6-3.

ECCC tennis falls to nationally ranked Jones County

The East Central Community College men’s and women’s tennis teams dropped home matches Saturday, March 3, against nationally ranked teams from Jones County Junior College.

The East Central women lost a 7-2 match to the No. 22 ranked Jones County Lady Bobcats, and the ECCC men fell 8-1 to the No. 22 ranked Jones County Bobcats.

Alexis Tindall of Newton County Academy and Caylee Grace Yarborough lost to Beth Owen/Kaylee McLaurin, 8-2; and EC’s Julia Johnston and Sara Mazzella of Newton County Academy fell to August Parker/Brooke Cran, 9-7.

In the women’s singles, EC’s Bethany Wellerman out of Newton County Academy beat Parker, 6-3, 7-6; and EC’s Johnston defeated Cran, 6-1, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles action, EC’s Tom Langelaar (Veldhoven, Netherlands) and Joseph Jabour of Warren Central defeated Noel Monsalve/Mitar Milosavljevic, 8-4.

Next week, the East Central men and women will host Copiah-Lincoln Community College on March 8 at 2 p.m. and then Itawamba Community College on March 9, also at 2 p.m. The ECCC men will face Gadsden State Community College on March 10 at 1 p.m. in Decatur.