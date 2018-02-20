ECCC women’s tennis opens season with 8-1 defeat of Snead State

The East Central Community College women’s tennis team opened its 2018 spring season with an 8-1 win over visiting Snead State Community College (Boaz, Ala.) Saturday at the Tennis Complex in Decatur.

“It was a strong start for our women’s team,” said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. “We persevered in a couple of tight doubles matches and are now looking forward to facing Co-Lin next week.”

The Lady Warriors swept the doubles as EC’s Gabriela Gomez and Tatiana Quinonez defeated Meagan Moore/Jessie Griffith, 8-1; EC’s Alexis Tindall of Newton County Academy and Caylee Grace Yarborough defeated Erika Roman/Ashton Downey, 8-6; and EC’s Julia Johnston and Sara Mazzella of Newton County Academy beat Kaitlyn Williams/Katie Hill, 8-5.

In the singles, Gomez defeated Moore, 6-2, 6-4; Quinonez defeated Roman, 6-1, 6-0; Tindall defeated Griffith, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

Snead’s Elaina Holt beat EC’s Yarborough, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2; Bethany Wellerman out of Newton County Academy beat Williams, 7-5, 6-1; and Johnston defeated Hill 6-2, 6-0.