CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Four Bulldogs earned the prestigious 2020 All-American Scholar status, as announced by the Women's Golf Coaches Association on Monday. Senior Clara Moyano, junior Blair Stockett, sophomore Lauren Miller and freshman Abbey Daniel were among those named.

