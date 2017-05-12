Lady ‘Jackets have good week at Sebastopol Tournament

The Union Lady Jackets won three of four contests this week.

Union beat Leake County 54-33 on Tuesday and won two out of three contests at the Sebastopol Tournament. Union beat Lake 53-33 and Philadelphia 52-47 but dropped a 42-41 decision to Enterprise.

The Lady Jackets will play in the Leake Central Tournament this Friday where they will take on the host Lady Gators at 6 p.m. and Morton on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Union 54, Leake County 33

The Lady Jackets broke open a close game in the fourth period to take a 21-point win over the Lady Gators.

Union led 11-9 at the end of the first and 24-17 at the half. After outscoring Leake 15-13 in the third to take a 39-30 lead, Union pulled away by outscoring Leake 15-3 in the final period.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 18 points while Parker Breland had 13 points and Eryanna Mason added 12 points.

Union 53, Lake 33

The Lady Jackets outscored Lake in the first three periods as they took a 20-point win over the Lady Hornets.

Union led 14-6 after the first period and then outscored Lake 17-5 in the second period to lead 31-11 at the half.

Parker Breland led the Lady Jackets with 12 points while Kiarra McBeath had nine points and Dallas Brown added six points.

Enterprise 42, Union 41

Union only scored three points in the second period and ended up dropping a one-point game to the Lady Bulldogs.

Enterprise led 12-9 at the end of the first and outscored Union 8-3 in the second to lead 20-12 at the half. Union closed the gap in the third by outscoring Enterprise 16-10 to make the score 30-28 at the end of the third.

MacKenzie Dolan led the Lady Jackets with 16 points as she drained four 3-pointers. Parker Breland had 15 points while Eryanna Mason added seven points.

Union 52, Philadelphia 47

The Lady Jackets trailed for most of the game before taking control in the second half and taking a five-point win over the Lady Tornadoes in a non-division contest.

Philly led 14-11 at the end of the first and 33-26 at the half. The Lady Jackets outscored the Lady Tornadoes 11-6 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth to take the win.

Parker Breland had another big game as she pumped in 22 points while Mackenzie Dolan added 11 points. Shana Moore chipped in seven points.