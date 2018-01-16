Lady Generals capture dramatic win over Clinton

The Newton County Academy Lady Generals opened up district play with a last-second buzzer beater over Clinton Christian on Tuesday.

The Lady Generals got a last-second winner from Anna Laurel Moody to take a 56-54 win over the Lady Warriors.

The rest of the week wasn’t as kind to the Lady Generals as they lost 55-20 to Leake Academy and 51-17 to Brookhaven Academy.

The Generals suffered three losses last week, falling 58-31 to Clinton Christian, 67-28 to Leake and 58-18 to Brookhaven.

NCA will return to action this week as they are scheduled to go to Tri-County on Monday and host Prentiss on Tuesday. They will wrap up the week on Friday with a road trip to Brookhaven.

NCA girls 56, Clinton Chr. 54

The Lady Generals grabbed their only win of the week as Anna Laurel Moody put in the game-winning shot as time expired.

“That’s probably the best we have played this year,” NCA girls coach Micheal Alexander said. “We shot the ball really well and made a lot of shots. We are starting to get into our district play and hopefully we can get on a little run.”

After a tight first half in which NCA led 26-22 at the half, Clinton Christian took the third period 20-9 to take a 42-35 lead into the fourth. In the final period, the Lady Generals outscored the Lady Warriors 21-12 to take the win.

Kelly Hollingsworth had a season high 28 points while a Moody had 13 points and Kaleigh Cosgrove added nine points.

Clinton Chr. boys 58, NCA 31

Clinton Christian used a steady supply of offense and took a 27-point over the Generals on Saturday.

Clinton Christian outscored NCA 15-7 in the first period and led 28-15 at the half. The Warriors continued to extend the lead in the second half as they outscored NCA 17-13 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth.

Ethan McDill led NCA with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Leake boys 67, NCA 28

Leake Academy ran out to big first-half lead and never looked back as they took a 39-point win over the Generals.

Leake led 26-9 at the end of the first period and outscored NCA 22-0 in the second period to lead 48-9 at the half. With the clock running in the second half, NCA outscored Leake 14-13 in the third.

Ethan McDill led NCA with 13 points while Kemp Alderman had six points and Dalton Sibley added five points.

Leake girls 55, NCA 20

The Lady Rebels used a big first half to run past the Lady Generals on Thursday.

Leake jumped out to a 27-7 lead at the end of the first and outscored NCA 20-4 in the second to lead 47-11 at the half. NCA outscored Leake 9-8 in the second half with a running clock.

Karli Blackledge and Kaleigh Cosgrove led NCA with five points each while Sarah Beth Bounds and Kelli Hollingsworth each had four points apiece.

Brookhaven boys 58, NCA 18

Brookhaven outscored NCA in every period as they took a 40-point win on Saturday.

Brookhaven jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first period and led 35-11 at the half. It didn’t get any better in the second half as the Cougars outscored the Generals 19-5 to lead 54-16 at the end of the third.

Ethan McDill led NCA with six points.

Brookhaven girls 51, NCA 17

The Lady Generals suffered their second straight double-digit loss in a 34-point setback against Brookhaven.

Brookhaven led only 10-6 at the end of the first period before taking off and outscoring NCA 18-4 in the second and 20-6 in the third to lead 48-16 heading into the fourth period.

Anna Laurel Moody led NCA with eight points.

