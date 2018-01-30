Lady Tigers dominate week to stay on top

The Newton Lady Tigers stayed on top of Division 4-2A as they grabbed two more wins last week, beating Philadelphia 37-19 and Scott Central 59-23.

“I’m excited for these girls,” Newton coach Perry Fletcher said. “They have put themselves in a position to win the district and that’s exciting for these young ladies. I think they are turning the corner. We tried to play a tough pre-division schedule because we knew it would help us once we got into district play. We’ve still got a couple of more district games in front of us. We just need to stay focused. We’ve got a chance to win the district championship and that would be exciting for these young ladies.”

The Tigers split a pair of contests as they beat Scott Central 51-46 but dropped a 76-58 decision to Philadelphia.

Newton will have just one game next week as they host Lake on Friday night before finishing up the regular season with two more games the next week, hosting Scott Central on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and finishing out the regular season on Friday, Feb. 9 by host Union.

Newton girls 37, Philadelphia 19

Myja McNichols led Newton with 13 points while Nia McCalphia had 11 points.

Philadelphia boys 76, Newton 58

The Tornadoes avenged a seven-point loss to the Tigers by taking an 18-point win on Jan. 23. Javarious Moore led Newton with 15 points while Deshawn Watts had nine points. Jarron Boler led Philly with 32 points while Stetson Moore had 26 points.

Newton girls 59, Scott Central 23

Nia McCalphia, JaLeah Hickmon and Myja McNichols all had 12 points apiece while McKinley Ware had 11 points.

The Lady Tigers are not 17-4 on the season and 5-0 in Division 4-2A play.

Newton boys 51, Scott Central 46

The Tigers grabbed a much-needed victory on the road on Friday night as they held off the Rebels for a five-point win. Jamarian Pace led Newton with 18 points while Javarious Moore had 12 points, all in the fourth period.