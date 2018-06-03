Lake suffers close defeats

The Lake Hornets lost a pair of one-run games this past week as the Hornets fell to 1-3 on the season.

Lake lost 2-1 to Morton on Tuesday and then dropped a 12-11 decision to Pelahatchie on Saturday.

Lake will return to action against Newton on Friday in a 6 p.m. contest. They will then host Noxapater on Saturday in a noon contest.

Pelahatchie 12, Lake 11

Pelahatchie scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a one-run win over Lake on Saturday in a slugfest.

Lake led 4-0 after the second inning before Pelahatchie answered with three in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. Lake answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score at 7-7. Pelahatchie scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 10-7 lead. Lake then took the lead again with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 10-11 before Pelahatchie scored two in the top of the seventh.

Lake had 15 hits in the contest, led by Brady McGee who was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Drew Moore was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Grant Tune was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Desmond Harris and Ethan Gray were each 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Mickey Parker was 2-for-3 while Mark Qualls scored two runs.

Grant Tune got the start on the mound and pitched 3 2/3 innings as he gave up seven runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts. Nathan Lott pitched one inning and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks. Brady McGee finished out the game, pitching the last 2 1/3 innings as he gave up two runs on six hits while striking out three.

Morton 2, Lake 1

The Hornets wasted a fine pitching performance as they dropped a one-run loss to Morton on Tuesday.

Lake only managed three hits in the contest and scored its only run in the fifth inning while Morton scored their two runs in the sixth inning.

Grant Tune had two of Lake’s three hits, going 2-for-3 while Brady McGee had an RBI single for the Hornets. Easton Tune scored Lake’s only run as he reached on a walk.

On the mound, Nathon Lott pitched five strong innings, giving up two runs on five walks with one walk and five strikeouts. Drew Moore pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.