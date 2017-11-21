Massey to leave ECCC’s women’s program

East Central Community College is searching for a head women’s soccer coach to lead the program.

Gray Massey, who finsihed his fifth season at ECCC, has been tabbed to start a women’s soccer program at a four-year university.

“I want to thank (President) Billy Stewart and athletics director Chris Harris for the opportunity they gave me to be the head women’s soccer coach at East Central the past five years,” said Massey. “I enjoyed my time here, but the opportunity to start a new program at a four-year university is exciting...”

Massey took over the women’s program in 2013 and led the Lady Warriors to postseason play three straight seasons and compiled a 47-26-7 record. His 2016 squad opened the season with a program-record 10 straight wins.

Prospective candidates for the position should review information posted online at www.eccc.edu/employment.