NCHS girls unbeaten in district

After struggling through a rigorous non-division schedule, the Newton County Lady Cougars started Division 5-4A play with a pair of wins.

The Lady Cougars pounded Mendenhall 53-38 on Tuesday and then needed overtime to beat rival West Lauderdale 52-50 on Friday.

Newton County improves to 6-8 on the season and 2-0 in Division 5-4A play. The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play Petal at East Central Community College on Monday. They will return to Division 5-4A play on Tuesday when they host Northeast Lauderdale and will travel to Quitman on Friday.

County girls 52, West Lauderdale 50

The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Knights 9-7 in overtime to take a two-point win in a Friday night contest.

West led 11-10 after the first period but County took a 23-21 lead into the half.

County outscored West 10-6 in the third for a 33-27 lead going into the fourth. But West outscored County 16-10 in the fourth to send the game into overtime. County outscored West 9-7 in the overtime period to take the win.

Tiffany Wilson led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points while Alana McMullen added 10 points. Sharandon Isom had eight points while Shantasia John had seven points and Chelsea Giles added six points.

County girls 53, Mendenhall 38

The Lady Cougars broke open a close game in the third period and took a 15-point win over Mendenhall on Tuesday.

County led 11-6 at the end of the first period but Mendenhall outscored the Lady Cougars 13-9 in the second to make the score 20-19 at the half.

But Newton County exploded in the third period by outscoring Mendenhall 19-3 to take a 39-22 lead into the fourth.

Shantasia John led County with 12 points while Sharandon Isom added 11 points and Tiffany Wilson chipped in eight.