Newton Tigers pick up big win over Leake County for first victory

The Newton High School baseball team picked up their first win of the season last week in a 14-9 win over Leake County.

The Tigers also dropped a 14-1 decision to Sebastopol on Friday.

Against Leake County, the Tigers had eight hits and took advantage of 11 walks to take the win over the Gators.

Newton took the early lead in the contest as they scored three runs in the first and second innings to go ahead 6-1 after two innings of play. Leake then battled back as they scored one in the third and three in the fourth to cut the lead to 6-5. Newton added another run in the fifth to go up 7-5. Leake then took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to go up 9-7.

But the Tigers answered with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and then Kasey Watts came in the game and struck out the last two batters to give Newton the win.

The Tigers had eight hits and took advantage of 11 walks by Leake Central.

Aurelius Hardy led Newton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Marcos Martin had two singles, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Tre Hillie had a single, stole two bases and scored two runs while Sirvares Snow walked twice and scored two runs. Tyshun Evans was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs.

Evans got the start on the mound and went four-plus innings while Watts finished the game on the mound. The two pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts but also walked seven batters.

Newton will return to action this week when they host Lake on Tuesday and travel to Lake for a Friday contest to begin Division 4-2A play. On Saturday, they will travel to Pelahatchie for a 1 p.m. contest.