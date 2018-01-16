Sports briefs 1/17/18

ECCC defeats Meridian for seventh straight Win

Freshman guard Roti Ware continued his hot play of late dropping in 31 points to lead the East Central Community College Warriors to their seventh straight win 89-77 over the Meridian Community College Eagles in a game played on the MCC campus Thursday, Jan. 11.

East Central improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in MACJC South Division play.

The East Central women lost for the second straight game after starting the season 8-0. The Meridian Lady Eagles took a 66-56 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division win in the opening game of the night.

East Central never could overcome a poor first quarter, with MCC leading 21-9 after the first 10 minutes.

Tamirra Haskin led East Central with a game-high 24 points. The Lady Warriors’ season record dropped to 8-2, and 1-1 in MACJC South Division play.

ECCC basketball splits home contests with EMCC

The East Central Community College basketball teams entertained rival East Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 9, and split a pair of non-division games played in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The ECCC Lady Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season 72-65 at the hands of the EMCC Lady Lions in the opening contest. In the nightcap, the Warriors got a game-high 24 points, including 18 in the second half, from freshman guard Roti Ware to pick up a 99-92 win over the EMCC Lions. It was the Warriors sixth straight win.

The Lady Warriors were led by the 14 points of Tamirra Haskin out of Laurel and 10 points from freshman guard Tan Lloyd of Newton.

The ECCC Lady Warriors dropped to 8-1 on the season, while the EMCC Lady Lions improved to 5-5.

East Central improved to 7-3, while East Mississippi fell to 7-5.

