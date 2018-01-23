Sports briefs 1/24/18

Newton County takes two from Clarkdale in soccer action

The Newton County soccer teams got in one match from last week, as they swept Clarkdale on Saturday.

In the girls’ match, the Lady Cougars took a big 3-2 win over a good Clarkdale team. The Lady Cougars got two goals from Brynn Boutwell and a single goal from Macy Hale in the win.

In the boys’ match, Newton County pitched a 4-0 shutout win over Clarkdale. Christian Velazquez had two goals for Newton County with the first one coming on an assist from Daylon Nance and the second on an assist from Lee Hill.

Andrew Phillips also scored on an assist from Reed Gorgas while Graham Lewis scored on an assist from Will Rushing.

The Cougars improved to 9-8-1 with the win and will face rival West Lauderdale on Tuesday and Quitman on Friday for Senior Night.

The Lady Cougars are also 9-8 on the season and 3-3 in division 5-4A play.

USM’s Berry highlights NCHS Grand Slam Banquet

Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry will be the guest speaker at Newton County’s Annual Grand Slam Banquet.

The annual event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 in the school’s cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and includes a meal and door prizes. Deadline to purchase tickets or reserve a ticket is Friday, Jan. 26. Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact coach Wyatt Tullos at the school to reserve a ticket.

The Golden Eagles finished 50-16 under Berry last year and hosted a regional for the first time since 2003, losing to Mississippi State in the finals.

Union High School hosting sixth annual baseball camp

Union will host its annual baseball camp on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the school’s high school field.

The camp is for grades second through sixth and will begin at 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost of the camp is $35 and includes lunch and a t-shirt. The camp is part of the school’s “Super Jacket Saturday.” Also each grade will get to run out for introduction at a high school varsity game this season.

Forms need to be turned in by Friday, Jan. 26 but walk-ups are welcome.

Payment and form may be completed and returned with payment to the high school office or mailed to Union HS Baseball, 101 Forest St., Union, MS 39365.