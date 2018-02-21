Sports briefs 2/21/18

Newton County powerlifter advances to South-State

Claire Myers finished first at the district meet Feb. 12 and advanced to South State. She and other Newton County powerlifters will compete at Moss Point this weekend.

ECCC drops tennis opener

The No. 14 nationally ranked Marion Military Institute Tigers visited Decatur and left with an 8-1 win.

In the doubles action, ECCC’s Tom Langelaar and Joseph Jabour lost to Daniel Boussom/Connor Higginbotham 3-8; EC’s Willie Wooten and Landon Gibson lost to Saechan Lee/Kai Tougas 3-8; and EC’s Emontie Lewis and Jake Wofford lost to Isaiah Polk/Justin Matthews 7-9.

In the singles, Langelaar lost to Boussom 6-2, 6-1; Wooten lost Lee to 3-6, 6-3, 10-3; Jabour lost to Polk 6-3, 6-4; Lewis lost to Tougas 6-4, 6-0; Gibson lost Higginbotham 6-2, 2-6, 10-6; and EC’s Isaac Keen of Winston Academy defeated Matthews 6-1, 6-0.