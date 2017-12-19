Union girls have strong week

The Union Lady Yellowjackets won two out of three contests this past week as they beat rival Newton County 52-49 and pounded Nanih Waiya 55-38.

The Lady Yellowjackets’ only loss was a 58-29 decision to Leake Central.

The Yellowjackets only won one game this week as they beat Nanih Waiya 60-44. The Jackets dropped a 52-39 decision to Newton County and a 63-34 loss to Leake Central.

Union will wrap up play for the calendar year on Tuesday at Noxapater before coming back after the New Year and host Nanih Waiya on Friday, Jan. 5. They will open Division 4-2A play on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Scott Central.

Union girls 52, NCHS 49

Newton County led for most of the first three periods but a big fourth by Union gave the Lady Yellowjackets the win on Tuesday night.

Newton County led 14-9 at the end of the first period and 24-17 at the half. Union started to cut into that lead in the third by outscoring Newton County 18-16 to trail 40-35 going into the fourth. But Union took over in the fourth period, outscoring the Lady Cougars 17-9 to take the three-point win.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 18 points while Shania Moore had eight points. Parker Breland and Kierra McBeath each had six points apiece.

Sharandon Isom led Newton County with 13 points while Nihriah Brown had 11 points. Tiffany Wilson had eight points while Shantasia John had seven points.

NCHS boys 52, Union 39

The Cougars used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Yellowjackets by 13.

County took control of the game early as they jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first. But Union got back in the game as they outscored Newton County 15-6 in the second to make the score 23-17. Union pulled back even in the third period, outscoring County 13-7 to tie the game at 30-30 heading into the fourth. But in the fourth, Newton County outscored Union 22-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Jalin Nicholson led Newton County with 16 points while Jerrelle Taylor and Yunish Billy each had nine points while Peyton Reeves and Chris Mulford each had eight points.

J.T. Vance led Union with 17 points while Micheal McDonald added 11 points.

Leake Central girls 58, Union 29

Leake Central broke open a close game and took a 29-point win on Monday.

Leake led 17-13 at the end of the first but started to pull away, outscoring Union 17-7 in the second to lead 34-20. Leake continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring Union 13-9 in the third and 11-0 in fourth.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 10 points while Parker Breland had nine points and Eryanna Mason added five points.

Leake Cen. boys 63, Union 34

The Gators built a big lead and cruised to a 29-point win over the Yellowjackets on Monday.

Leake led 18-7 at the end of the first period and 35-19 at the half. Leake put the game away in the third period, outscoring Union 20-3 to lead 55-22 at the end of the third.

P.J. Gage led Union with 12 points while J.T. Vance had 10 points and Casey Morris added seven points.

Union girls 55, Nanih Waiya 38

Parker Breland poured in 36 points for Union as the Lady Jackets took a 17-point win over the Lady Warriors.

The game was close in the first half as Union led 14-12 at the end of the first and 25-23 at the half. But Union pulled away in the second half, outscoring Nanih Waiya 20-9 in the third and 11-6 in the fourth for the final margin.

After Breland’s season-high 36 points, Eryanna Mason added 10 points.

Union boys 60, Nanih Waiya 44

Union built a big first-half lead and cruised to a 16-point win over the Warriors.

Union led 13-7 at the end of the first period and outscored Nanih Waiya 21-12 in the second to lead 34-19 at the half. Union maintained that lead as each team scored 15 in the third and the Jackets outscored the Warriors 11-10 in the fourth.

J.T. Vance had a season-high 30 points for Union while Casey Morris added 11 points and Micheal McDonald chipped in six points.