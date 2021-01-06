Here is a calendar for the 2021 municipal elections:

JANUARY

4: Qualifying Period Begins. First day candidates may file petitions and/or qualifying statements and pay qualifying fees for municipal offices. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15- 299, 23-15-309)

FEBRUARY

5: Qualifying Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Party primary and independent candidates for municipal office. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-309)

Absentee Ballot Applications: Applications for the Primary Election must be available in the Municipal Clerk’s Office.

22: Absentee Ballots Available: Earliest day to vote by an absentee ballot in the Municipal Clerk’s Office in the Primary Election. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-715)

MARCH

1-5: Voter Registration: Municipal Clerks’ Offices may remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., including the noon hour. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-37)

6: Voter Registration: Municipal Clerks’ Offices MUST be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for voter registration. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-37(2))

8: Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline: Applicants who register in-person in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office today and those who mail registration applications postmarked no later than today are eligible to vote in the April 6, 2021 Primary Elections. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-47)

27: Absentee Voting: Municipal Clerks’ Office must be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-653)

UOCAVA Voter Registration Deadline: To be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election, Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of a completed FPCA from a UOCAVA voter. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-677)

29: Primary Runoff Election Voter Registration Deadline: Applicants who register in- person in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office today and those who mail registration applications postmarked no later than today are eligible to vote in the April 27, 2021 Primary Runoff Election. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-47)

APRIL

3: In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline, 12:00 p.m.: Municipal Clerks’ Offices MUST remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23- 15-653)

6: PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: Polling places must be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Miss Code Ann. § 23-15-541)

Postmark Deadline: Absentee ballots returned by mail MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five (5) business days.

UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Deadline, 7:00 p.m.: Absentee ballots received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices by 7:00 p.m. from only UOCAVA voters by email or fax are timely, and must be delivered to the Resolution Board for processing. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-699(6))

9: Absentee Ballot Applications for Municipal General Election Available: Absentee ballot applications are available in the Municipal Clerks’ Office for the June 8, 2021 General Election. Absentee ballots will not be available at this time. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-625)

13: Absentee Ballots Returned by Mail Receipt Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of absentee ballots returned by mail for ballots to be timely. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-637)

Primary Election Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Last day voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter photo ID may present an acceptable form of photo ID or complete an affidavit of religious objection in the Municipal Clerks’ Offices. (Miss. Const. 1890 § 249-A)

Canvass of Returns Deadline: Municipal Executive Committees must meet no later than today to canvass the returns. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23‐15‐597, 23‐15‐599)

14: Late Received Absentee Ballots: The applications and unopened absentee ballot envelopes received by the Municipal Clerks’ Office after the applicable deadlines must be stamped with the date and hour of receipt and retained for four (4) months. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15-647, 23-15-645)

17: UOCAVA Voter Registration Deadline: To be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Runoff Election, Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of a completed FPCA from a UOCAVA voter. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-677)

Runoff Absentee Voting: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-653).

Primary Runoff Election Permanently Disabled Absentee Voters: Municipal Clerks’ Office must mail an absentee ballot to all voters on the permanently disabled voters list and to those voters who complete an absentee ballot application before Primary Runoff Election absentee ballots are available. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15-629(4), 23-15-715)

24: Runoff Election In-Person Absentee Deadline: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-653).

27: PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION DAY: Polling places must be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Miss Code Ann. § 23-15-541).

Postmark Deadline: Absentee ballots returned by mail MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five (5) business days.

UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Deadline, 7:00 p.m.: Absentee ballots received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices by 7:00 p.m. from only UOCAVA voters by email or fax are timely, and must be delivered to the Resolution Board for processing. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-699(6))

Required Issuance of TVIC: Circuit Clerks’ Offices issue Temporary Miss. Voter ID cards (TVIC) to voters who apply and are eligible for the Miss. Voter ID card through the date of the General Election.

Absentee Ballots Available (if no Primary Runoff Election): Earliest day to vote by an absentee ballot in the Municipal Clerk’s Office in the General Election. IF BALLOTS ARE NOT AVAILABLE DUE TO RUNOFF, the ballots shall be made available as soon as possible after the runoff election is certified. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-715)

29: General Election Permanently Disabled Absentee Voters: Municipal Clerks’ Office must mail an absentee ballot to all voters on the county’s permanently disabled voters list and to those voters who complete an absentee ballot application before General Election absentee ballots are available. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15-629(4), 23-15-715)

MAY

3-7: Voter Registration: Municipal Clerks’ Offices may remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., including the noon hour, for voter registration. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23‐15‐ 37(2))

4: Absentee Ballots Returned by Mail Receipt Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of absentee ballots returned by mail for ballots to be timely. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-637)

Primary Runoff Election Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Last day voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter photo ID may present an acceptable form of photo ID or complete an affidavit of religious objection in the Municipal Clerks’ Offices. (Miss. Const. 1890 § 249-A)

Canvass of Returns Deadline: Municipal Executive Committees must meet no later than today to canvass the returns. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23‐15‐597, 23‐15‐599)

5: Primary Runoff Late Received Absentee Ballots: The applications and unopened absentee ballot envelopes received by the Municipal Clerks’ Office after the applicable deadlines must be stamped with the date and hour of receipt and retained for four (4) months. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15-647, 23-15-645)

8: Voter Registration: Municipal Clerks’ Offices MUST remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for voter registration for the Municipal General Election. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23‐15‐37(2))

10: Voter Registration Deadline: Applicants who register in-person in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office today and those who mail registration applications postmarked no later than today are eligible to vote in the June 8, 2021 General Election. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-47)

29: UOCAVA Voter Registration Deadline: To be eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election, Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of a completed FPCA from a UOCAVA voter. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-677(2))

Absentee Voting: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00

p.m. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-653).

31: Publication of Notice of L&A Testing: Municipal Election Officials must provide public notice of the time and location of L&A testing at least five (5) days prior to the date of the testing. Candidates, candidate representatives, political parties, news media and the public are permitted to observe L&A testing.

JUNE

8: GENERAL ELECTION DAY: Polling places must be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Postmark Deadline: Absentee ballots returned by mail MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five (5) business days.

UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Deadline, 7:00 p.m.: Absentee ballots received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices by 7:00 p.m. from only UOCAVA voters by email or fax are timely, and must be delivered to the Resolution Board for processing.

15: Absentee Ballots Returned by Mail Receipt Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Municipal Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of absentee ballots returned by mail for ballots to be timely. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. (Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-637)

General Election Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline, 5:00 p.m.: Last day voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter photo ID may present an acceptable form of photo ID or complete an affidavit of religious objection in the Municipal Clerks’ Offices. (Miss. Const. 1890 § 249-A)

16: General Election Late Received Absentee Ballots: The applications and unopened absentee ballot envelopes received by the Municipal Clerks’ Office after the applicable deadlines must be stamped with the date and hour of receipt and retained for four (4) months. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 23-15-647, 23-15-645)

JULY

1: Municipal Officers’ Terms Begin. (Miss. Code Ann. §§ 21-15-1, 21-15-39)