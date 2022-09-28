Finally first grade came, and I learned the codes to unlock the markings. I was one happy little girl! With much thanks to Dick, Jane, Sally, and Spot, I sprinted thru that first primer and the readers that followed and emerged from first grade ready to read Big Mama’s newspaper, as soon as she released it every Wednesday morning. Because of her, fully or partly, one or the other, I am sure, is the reason I fell in love with the newspaper all those years ago and now can’t let go.

My love for reading the newspaper followed me through school, college, and all the way to the city. It was there in suburban (Oak Park) Chicago that I met one of the literary loves of my life, if the newspaper fits that category in any way. The Sunday morning newspaper was a glorious, gigantic bundle of reading. I honored it with my full attention, a stack of comfy pillows and coffee, of course. My Sunday mornings could not exist without that paper. I became a junkie. It was so full of addictive reading. Pure, pleasurable, entertaining, informative, and persuasive pages and pages of reading to inhale. It became my drug of choice. My brain loved it. Every bit of it. News stories. Editorials. Business news. Sports news. Fashion. Lifestyle. Cartoons. The Parade magazine. Advertisements. Classifieds. Real Estate. Entertainment. International news. When I could not decide between The Sun-Times or The Tribune, I got them both. The more the better! As much as I wanted to read the cartoons first, I chose to act like a grown-up and read the news stories first. The Sunday morning paper was so embellished on Christmas day, it was a present ‘in and of’ itself.

For eleven years, I lived to read that Sunday morning newspaper. After returning home, for the next twenty-five-plus years, I read the Sunday Clarion Ledger. The addiction was not as strong as that for the big city Sunday paper. The paper started to get smaller and smaller. Now, I can almost read it on the drive back home. I was thrown ‘cold turkey’ into a world with no more big, fat Sunday morning newspapers. In exchange, I was given the choice to use a crackerjack-size box (phone) and told to peer into the square hole and read the newspaper, if I could. Sure, I could. But where is the enjoyment? Where is the pleasure? Where is the comfort? I am not jumping up and down at all about reading fine print from a small square box, no matter how quick or convenient it is. I can’t think of a reason to combine quick and enjoyable while reading the paper unless I am on a city commuter train traveling one-hundred miles per hour and my stop is coming up next. I don’t really give a dang about reading anything digitally. Newspapers are for holding, folding, touching, etc. You can even fold, staple, or mutilate! My favorite psychiatrist (daughter-in-law) agreed with me a few days ago while visiting… there is no comforting pleasure in reading the newspaper from a small box opening.

So, I must face the facts. My perfect Sunday morning with a big, fat, juicy newspaper, a comfy spot in bed, a pile of pillows, and coffee doesn’t exist anymore.

An article in my Time magazine last week stated, “The lightning-fast pace of the tech evolution we are experiencing today will seem slow in the not-so-distant future as technology continues to change how we interact.” Please don’t take the newspaper completely and leave me staring into a rectangular box.