The all new Newton County High School Swim Team, under Coach Anthia Olmstead, exceeded expectations by sending 8 swimmers to MHSAA Class I North State Championships, held in Tupelo, on October 16, 2020. Two swimmers qualified to advance to the State Championships to be held October 23.

Team Captain Maya Olmstead led the Cougars by winning the Girls 100 yd Freestyle. Olmstead also placed 3rd in the 50 yd Freestyle. Olmstead was joined by McKinley Gregory, Ashlee McCall and Lauren Hopkins to place 5th in the Girls 200 yd Medley Relay and 6th in the Girls 200 yd Freestyle Relay. Newton County’s girls finished 5th overall out of 15 teams. Olmstead qualified to compete in both of her individual events at the State Championships.

Team Captain Braden Johnson placed 9th in the 100 yd Freestyle with a time fast enough to qualify for the State Championships. Johnson was joined by Matthew McCall, Landon McConnell and Logan Usry on the 200 yd Freestyle Relay which placed 8th.

The all new Newton County High School Swim Team, under Coach Anthia Olmstead, exceeded expectations in their first ever swim meet in Laurel, MS, on Sept. 19, hosted by West Jones, with Meridian and Pearl also competing.

“Finishing with five No. 1 times is a really good start for a brand-new team that has only been training for a few weeks,” said Olmstead. “Truly every one of these kids worked really hard and exceeded the goals we had set for them. I am very proud of all of them.”

Notable swims included:

• Co-captain Maya Olmstead finished first in the 100 yd Butterfly, 100 yd Freestyle and time-trialed 50 yd Freestyle, qualifying for North State in all three swims.

• Co-captain Braden Johnson finished first in the 50 yd Freestyle and 100 yd Freestyle, qualifying for North State in both swims.

• Boys 200 Freestyle Relay team (Landon McConnell, Matthew McCall, Dylan Neal and Johnson) finished first.

• Girls 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay teams (McKinley Gregory, Ashlee McCall, Maya Olmstead and Abigale Evans) placed 2nd but qualified for North State in both events.