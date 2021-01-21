Despite being in a Pandemic, TEAM TINA was blessed to make two monetary donations, as well as, snacks for patients to Anderson’s Hospital Cancer Clinic. Donations were made from money donated by the community as well as from Ms. Nikki’s Little Angels Day Care by children and parents. TEAM TINA feels blessed whenever they are doing anything in the memory of their love one Tina McMillan. Our sole purpose is for her legacy to be a part of our family and this community for as long as the Lord makes it possible. Submitted photo

