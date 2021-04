The Newton County tennis team picked up three wins this past week to move above the .500 mark on the season. Newton County won a pair of division games acing Kosciusko and Northeast Lauderdale both 7-0. On Thursday, Newton County played a doubleheader at Mississippi College, losing 7-0 to Madison Central and beating Clinton 5-2. Newton County improves to 10-9 on the season and was sch...